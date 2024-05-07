Law In Massachusetts Eliminates Outdoor Grilling

Summer is on the way here in the commonwealth and I can't wait until it's nice enough to pull out the grill and cook outside all the time. I remember the time when I almost burned my garage down.

I remember it well, I had some friends over the house, the kids were in the play room, my wife was upstairs, and I was grilling some hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone just outside of the garage.

I had pulled the burgers and dogs off the grill, shut the lid to the grill, moved the grill back inside the garage and went inside to serve some food. What I didn't do was turn off the grill...

I was distracted for literally two minutes when I opened the door to the garage to find it filled with smoke as the grease trap had caught fire just below the grill. It certainly wasn't a huge fire, but it was enough for me to be like, "Oh, man, I got to get this thing out."



I almost burned my garage down...

Massachusetts State Law About Grilling

Always grill outdoors.

Grills must be 10 feet from the side of a building unless the manufacturer's instructions say it can be closer. Make sure grills are not underneath overhanging branches.

Grills cannot be used on a porch, balcony or deck with a roof, overhang or wall (other than the exterior of the building).

Grills can only be used on open first floor porches, decks or patios if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or the porch is at ground level .

. Grills cannot be used on fire escapes.

Place grills away from the house and deck railings.

Keep all matches, lighters and lighter fluid away from children.

Keep children and pets three feet away from grills. Children should never play near grills or propane cylinders. -mass.gov

I see people around Massachusetts ignoring these outdoor grilling laws all the time. In fact, I wasn't even aware of some of the guidelines in place.