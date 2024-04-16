National Police Association Scam Misleading Massachusetts Residents
The Pittsfield Police Department in western Massachusetts is warning residents of a new misleading scam that has folks forking over money to a group they might not completely understand.
In a recent Facebook post, PPD warned residents to be on the lookout for letters being sent soliciting donations for the National Police Association. While the department does concede that the National Police Association does hold legitimate 501c3 IRS status, meaning they are a certified "nonprofit" their motives are unclear.
The social media post from the department says, "Their motives appear to be more political based than anything. The National Police Association has been reported by several law enforcement agencies because of their misleading mailings."
This charity's score is 48%, earning it a Zero-Star rating.CharityNavigator.org
