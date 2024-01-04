New COVID Variant In Mass. Has Strange New Symptoms

New COVID Variant In Mass. Has Strange New Symptoms

Getty Images

The pandemic is over, but the virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating as the experts said it would. How COVID affects people depends on your immune system, some get whacked, others are asymptomatic.

The JN.1 variant is another version of Omicron and it's spreading in Massachusetts.

jarun011
loading...

New COVID Variant In Mass. Has Strange New Symptoms

There are, however, symptoms that infected people have in common. There is one strange new symptom with the latest variant circulating around Massachusetts. That symptom is worry or anxiety and trouble sleeping.

New Symptom #1 Worry or Anxiety

dolgachov
loading...

New Symptom #2 Trouble Sleeping

Tero Vesalainen
loading...
  • Runny nose
  • Cough
  • Headache
  • Weakness or tiredness
  • Muscle ache
  • Sore throat
  • Trouble sleeping
  • Worry or anxiety
Getty Images
loading...

Experts recommend the latest COVID vaccine to lessen symptoms and prevent severe illness.

LisLud
loading...

The new variant now accounts for 15 to 29 percent of all COVID cases across the United States, the CDC reports in its latest report.

This new variant is another descendant of the Omicron variant, officials say. It's believed to be more contagious than other forms of COVID.

"The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune system," the CDC states. "The rapid growth of JN.1 compared with other variants raises the question of whether this variant might drive an incremental increase in infections."

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, COVID-19: Coronavirus
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM