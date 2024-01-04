The pandemic is over, but the virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating as the experts said it would. How COVID affects people depends on your immune system, some get whacked, others are asymptomatic.

The JN.1 variant is another version of Omicron and it's spreading in Massachusetts.

New COVID Variant In Mass. Has Strange New Symptoms

There are, however, symptoms that infected people have in common. There is one strange new symptom with the latest variant circulating around Massachusetts. That symptom is worry or anxiety and trouble sleeping.

New Symptom #1 Worry or Anxiety

New Symptom #2 Trouble Sleeping

Runny nose

Cough

Headache

Weakness or tiredness

Muscle ache

Sore throat

Trouble sleeping

Worry or anxiety

Experts recommend the latest COVID vaccine to lessen symptoms and prevent severe illness.

The new variant now accounts for 15 to 29 percent of all COVID cases across the United States, the CDC reports in its latest report.

This new variant is another descendant of the Omicron variant, officials say. It's believed to be more contagious than other forms of COVID.

"The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune system," the CDC states. "The rapid growth of JN.1 compared with other variants raises the question of whether this variant might drive an incremental increase in infections."