Oil Price Increase In Massachusetts Affects 650,000 Homes

Israel does not export crude, but the recent horrific attacks has triggered some concern when it comes to the price of oil.

Oil Has Increased In Price

Crude prices surged to as high as $89 a barrel on Monday over concerns that Hamas’s attack on Israel will increase tension across the Middle East and affect output from leading oil producers. -ft.com

Fall has arrived in Massachusetts, and I would say at the very least, some have turned their heat on by now. For energy consumption's sake, maybe an El Nino winter will play out to be as mild as they predict.

How Many Residents in Massachusetts Rely On Oil Heat?

Massachusetts residents like me do not have the option to switch to natural gas as my street does not provide it. Yes, natural gas in the state is not an option for everyone. Neighbors can band together in certain situations, however, and request it.

Benefits of Switching to Natural Gas

Burns cleaner

Costs less

Resale value of home is greater

Oil, however, is still the primary source for heat in the state for about 650,000 households.

What is the Breakdown of Fuel Heat Sources In Massachusetts?

In 2021, more than half of Massachusetts households used natural gas for home heating, about one in four relied on fuel oil, and more than one in six households used electricity. eia.gov

Gas: 52%

Electricity: 18%

Oil: 24%

Propane: 5%

Other/None: 1%

Massachusetts Home Heating and Energy Assistance

Homeowners and renters, including households whose cost of heat is included in the rent, can apply in person at the agency in their area or through the online application. Eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member, 18 years of age or older. Household income cannot exceed 60% of estimated State Median Income This program provides assistance through a fixed benefit amount for the cost of the primary source of heat with includes, but is not limited to: Oil, Electricity, Natural gas, Propane, Kerosene, Wood, and Coal. If eligible, discounts are automatically given on: electric bills for investor-owned electric utilities

gas bills for investor-owned gas utilities

telephone bills Payments for actual usage or fuel delivery are made directly to the heating vendor for primary energy needs from November 1st to April 30th. Eligibility/Selection Criteria There are a variety of factors that impact the eligibility of a household.

Eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member, 18 years of age or older.

Household income cannot exceed 60% of estimated State Median Income

Please contact the local fuel assistance agency for detailed information on criteria used for eligibility.

Housing subsidies will also determine the specific benefit level.

Fees for Apply for home heating and energy assistance The program is 100% free for those who qualify. Beware of scams by people charging an “application fee” to help submit an application. -mass.gov