Razor Blade Was Found In Massachusetts Halloween Candy
Halloween is just weeks away and trick-or-treaters all across Massachusetts are gearing up for the much anticipated candy fest.
Parents for years have been warning children of tainted candy on Halloween. Be it razor blades, needles, or other poisons, the fear was almost as bad as ghosts and goblins themselves.
Myth, Legend or Reality?
Myths have got to come from somewhere. A small Western Massachusetts town back in 1975 proved the scary legend to be reality. Similar stories have sprung to life since then, to boot.
Pittsfield and Dalton, MA in 1975
The Berkshire County town of Dalton, which borders the county's largest city of Pittsfield, made the papers on Halloween in 1975.
A total of five instances of doctored Halloween candy have been reported to Dalton and Pittsfield police following trick or treat rounds last night. Two parents in Pittsfield told officers that youngsters had returned home with a nail and a razor blade embedded in candy bars last night, while two more instances turned up in Dalton last night. -berkshireeagle/newspapers.com
I have never, or known of anybody, to have ever found tainted Halloween candy, but similar stories have definitely popped up over the years.
Portland, OR in 2019
Eugene, OR in 2022.
Tips for Parents on Checking Halloween Candy
1. Don't let kids eat candy until they get home.
2. Inspect candy under a bright light.
3. If candy doesn't look or feel right, toss it!
4. Throw out those homemade treats!
5. If you find tainted candy, call the police.
6. Cannabis and Fentanyl are unfortunate threats of today's society. fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
This post is certainly not meant to alarm, but to promote a safe and happy upcoming Halloween!
