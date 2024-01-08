One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!

Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

1. Monte's Pizza. (Dave's Highest Accolade)

Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.

attachment-298916430_485887310210059_6340482248851419199_n loading...

2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.

Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.

Pepe's Pizza Facebook Pepe's Pizza Facebook loading...

3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.

Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.

Oath Pizza Facebook Oath Pizza Facebook loading...

4. Halftime Pizza.

Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.

Halftime Pizza Halftime Pizza loading...

5. Rosie's Pizzeria.

Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.

Rosie's Facebook Rosie's Facebook loading...

6. Regina Pizzeria.

Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.

Regina Pizzeria Facebook Regina Pizzeria Facebook loading...

7. Town Spa Pizza.

Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.



Town Spa Pizza Facebook Town Spa Pizza Facebook loading...

8. Pino's Pizza.

Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.

Pino's Pizza Facebook Pino's Pizza Facebook loading...

9. Pi Pizzeria.

Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.

Pi Facebook Pi Facebook loading...

10. Cape Cod Cafe.

Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.



Cape Cod Cafe Facebook Cape Cod Cafe Facebook loading...

11. Tony's Place

Located in W. Roxbury, Davey says it's a 8.5

attachment-291650882_413502014126759_7310149127271425588_n loading...

12. Bianchi's

Located on Revere Beach, this is 8.2 pizza

attachment-302151641_483512193787271_6860460879991308847_n loading...

13. Santarpio's

Located in East Boston, this classic is an 8.2

attachment-17951473_10208731848393590_5611703742060864643_n loading...

14. Florina Pizzeria

Located in Beacon Hill in Boston, review is 8.2

attachment-294685844_445948867540228_1371387765118134728_n loading...

15. Denly Garden's Old World Pizza

Located in Weymouth, standing room only, Dave says 8.1

attachment-409373548_841732277745140_2511429342920086936_n loading...

16. Steamboat Wharf Pizza

Located in Nantucket (Dave's favorite place), rating is 8.0

attachment-300433465_211021261249337_7801270020070688363_n loading...

17. Lynwood Cafe

In Randolph, Dave says this is an 8.0

attachment-307029928_470563781781654_4033860475442085881_n loading...

18. Pat's Pizza

Located in Dorchester, El Prez says 7.8

attachment-294730165_507640384489077_5965943214104539459_n loading...

19. Zack's Pizza

Located in Randolph, he rated this 7.7

attachment-414562588_10225350074483362_4652130137620843863_n loading...

20. Pizza Barbone

In Hyannis, this pizza is a 7.7

attachment-300609025_775404686948494_7380462727639114124_n loading...

Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com