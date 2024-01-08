The 20 Best Pizza Shops In MA (Updated) According To Dave Portnoy

The 20 Best Pizza Shops In MA (Updated) According To Dave Portnoy

One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!

Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

1. Monte's Pizza. (Dave's Highest Accolade)

Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.

2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.

Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.

 

Pepe's Pizza Facebook
3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.

Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.

 

Oath Pizza Facebook
4. Halftime Pizza.

Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.

Halftime Pizza
5. Rosie's Pizzeria.

Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.

Rosie's Facebook
6. Regina Pizzeria.

Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.

Regina Pizzeria Facebook
7. Town Spa Pizza.

Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.

Town Spa Pizza Facebook
8. Pino's Pizza.

Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.

Pino's Pizza Facebook
9. Pi Pizzeria.

Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.

Pi Facebook
10. Cape Cod Cafe.

Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.

Cape Cod Cafe Facebook
11. Tony's Place

Located in W. Roxbury, Davey says it's a 8.5

12. Bianchi's

Located on Revere Beach, this is 8.2 pizza

13. Santarpio's

Located in East Boston, this classic is an 8.2

14. Florina Pizzeria

Located in Beacon Hill in Boston, review is 8.2

15. Denly Garden's Old World Pizza

Located in Weymouth, standing room only, Dave says 8.1

16. Steamboat Wharf Pizza

Located in Nantucket (Dave's favorite place), rating is 8.0

17. Lynwood Cafe

In Randolph, Dave says this is an 8.0

18. Pat's Pizza

Located in Dorchester, El Prez says 7.8

19. Zack's Pizza

Located in Randolph, he rated this 7.7

20. Pizza Barbone

In Hyannis, this pizza is a 7.7

Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com

