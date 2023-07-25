Check Out The Biggest Reservoir In The State Of Massachusetts

When we think of reservoirs, we think of drinking water right? Unless you're thinking about the Cheshire Reservoir then I wouldn't dare put my mouth on that. LOL. Other reservoirs that have a clean water supply us everyday with the water we use to bath in unless you live in an area where it all comes from a well. But what if I told you that this one reservoir supplies water for Boston and 40 other cities and towns combined!

What is the biggest reservoir in Massachusetts?

According to en.wikipedia.org The 'Quabbin Reservoir' located in Belchertown off of 100 Winsor Dam Rd. is considered the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts built between 1930 and 1939 after the Boston area suffered a water shortage. It is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the United States.

Teaming up with the Wachusett Reservoir and Ware River, it is the primary water supply for Boston, which runs 65 miles to the east, and 40 other cities and towns in Greater Boston. This reservoir also supplies water to three towns west of the reservoir and acts as backup supply for three others as well.

This 412 billion gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Recreational activities are regulated and limited to protect 3 million people’s drinking water as mentioned so visiting restrictions allow for visitors through designated gates and areas one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset.

However, this does not apply to vehicle access. Vehicles must exit the park at the posted time (which changes throughout the year). The time is posted at mid and east entrances, at the Quabbin Tower, Enfield Lookout, Hanks Meadow, and Goodnough. The Quabbin Visitor Center is open Sunday - Tuesday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Thursday - Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, closed Wednesdays.

If you want to visit the Quabbin Visitor Center first, you should enter through the West Gate. Climbing the observation tower will take you into stunning views at views at the top, which are incredible during any season.

Spring and Fall are considered the excellent times to go. Please note to not bring your dog to Quabbin Reservoir, which is the source drinking water supply for 3 million people. Dogs are not allowed in Quabbin Park or on any other part of DCR's Quabbin Reservoir lands nor are they allowed in parked cars. Other than that, definitely make Quabbin Reservoir your next trip this year in Massachusetts because now I'm definitely going to have to visit myself!

