Oldest House In Massachusetts, Open For Tours Real Soon!

Google Maps/Canva

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?

KEEP SCROLLING FOR UPCOMING TOUR INFO FOR 2024!

fairbankshouse.org
The Fairbanks House

Located in Dedham, Mass. on the outskirts of Boston. With construction that started around 1637, and fully completed by 1641. Not only deemed the oldest house in Massachusetts, it is the oldest wooden structure still standing in the United States!

fairbankshouse.org
Little brief history about the Fairbanks House. Named after Johnathan and Grace Fairbanks whom came from England to the Massachusetts Colony in 1633 along with six of their children. Johnathan worked as a skilled tradesman to make a living for his family and spent most of his time making "spinning wheels," a complex machine that everyone required but could assemble for themselves at the time. His sons spent summers farming where they became successful and wealthy enough to hire servants in addition to expanding the property.

fairbankshouse.org
One of the main reasons the house still stands today is because Johnathan who did not build the house himself, instead a hired master carpenter and mason. Moving to eight generations of Fairbanks living in the home until opening as a museum in 1904.

fairbankshouse.org
loading...

The house never had anything we have today such as heat, running water, or electricity. 

Other than a few additions added over the years, majority of this original wooden structure remains nearly the same when it was first built. 

The Fairbanks House, the oldest surviving timber frame house in North America,
is open to the public for tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May through October. Located at 511 East Street, Dedham, MA.

For more information or to schedule a museum tour, call 781-326-1170 or visit them online at fairbankshouse.org.

ONLINE RESVERATIONS START IN MARCH!

