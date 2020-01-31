Jaws of Life Used to Free GB Resident from Car Crash

On Thursday evening at approximately 6:15 PM a 911 call to Great Barrington Police reported a single vehicle crash on State Road. Police along with Great Barrington Fire and Southern Berkshire Ambulance responded to the scene and found the vehicle had struck a utility pole and two trees before coming to rest in a stream.

Great Barrington firefighters used the jaws of life to free 29 year old; Emil Little, of Great Barrington from the green 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving and flown to BayState Medical Center. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and his condition is unknown at his time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Great Barrington Police. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle prior to the crash to contact them at 413-528-0306.

(press release sent to WSBS from the GB Police Dept. for online and on-air use, article image taken from the GB Police Department's Facebook page)