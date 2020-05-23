Joint Investigation of Auto Theft and Multiple Accidents

In a press release sent from the Great Barrington Police Department to WSBS it's being reported that police and authorities in Egremont and Hillsdale, N.Y. are working together on a joint investigation into an automobile theft in the town of Great Barrington where the suspect was later involved in two accidents in Egremont before finally crashing a third time in Hillsdale.

On Monday morning (May 18) around 6 a.m. Egremont Police Officer Matthew O'Sullivan responded to a reported two vehicle crash on Sheffield Road. He found damage to fencing and a plant at 14 Sheffield Road. A witness told him that a Subaru and truck had been traveling side by side and apparently struck one another before causing the property damage.

Within minutes O'Sullivan was also notified of another crash at 240 Egremont Plain Road. The property owner told the officer he saw a Subaru strike his mailbox and a bush and kept going.

Around 7 a.m. Columbia County Sheriff's Office notified police that a vehicle matching the wanted car, and with damage to it, had crashed into a culvert in Hillsdale. The registration came back to the Great Barrington Police Department as a stolen car. The operator Ann Marie-Woodger, age 27, of Bernard Gibbons Drive in Housatonic was injured and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital after being found in a nearby field. Columbia County Sheriff's have charged her with several motor vehicle violations.

Officer O'Sullivan has charged Formel-Woodger with Marked Lanes violation; leaving the scene of an accident (two counts), negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and operating after suspension.

Also Monday morning the vehicle owner of Bridge Street notified Great Barrington Police of his car being taken overnight from his driveway. Investigating Officer Samuel Stolzar is working with the other two agencies and will be bringing charges against her relating to stealing the car.