Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Coming to Gillette Stadium

Most people are counting down the days until football returns to Foxboro but some prehistoric visitors are going to call Gillette Stadium home as well this September.

The home of the New England Patriots will host the Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit next month. There will be more than 70 moving, animatronic dinosaurs, including a 50-foot Megalodon and an 80-foot Spinasaurus.

Each group will tour the "park" safely in their vehicles while listening to the audio that accompanies the tour. Groups will be text a link which you will open on a cellular device upon arrival. The audio tour will play through your phone speaker and through your car speakers if your device connects in that way.

It will cost $49 for each car and you have to sign up for an assigned time slot. For vehicles that can hold more than nine people, it will cost $80.

The exhibit opens next Friday, September 4 and runs until Sunday, September 13. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

You can get more information and but tickets here.