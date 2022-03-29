Elton John Adds 2nd Gillette Stadium Date to “Farewell…Tour”

Just announced...Elton John’s “Farwell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour has added a second date at Gillette Stadium this summer. Elton’s Foxboro original date is Thursday, July 28, 2022, with a second show booked for the day before on Wednesday, July, 27th. The presale for special credit cardholders gets underway tomorrow. For the general public tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, April 6th at 10 am.

Elton said in a statement about his tour “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.” He added “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

Unlike so many artists that have promoted their final tour only to take the money grab and show back up on the road a couple of years later. I believe Elton will leave the stage for the final time in 2023. Elton will be 75 at the time he performs at Gillette Stadium. Now raising kids with his partner David Furnish, he said ten years ago he never would have considered not touring but now his life has changed.

Elton has had an outstanding career with more awards than 1 piano could display including five Grammy Awards. Known for his elaborate costumes, glasses, piano skills, and amazing voice, to say that an Elton John concert is a “show” is a major understatement. I have never seen a performer engage with an audience as much as Elton does. He will run from one side of the stage to another bowing and thanking the exuberant audience at the end of just about every song. When on stage he connects with his fans in a real personal way…and each fan feels that personal connection…all 60,000 of them.

Elton announced his “Farwell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” over three years ago. Like all tours, the pandemic put a stop to the three-year trip around the globe that will finally resume in Germany in May of 2022. He will say his goodbyes to North America next year starting in Philly in July and ending with the final U.S. date at Dodger Stadium on November 20, 2022. Elton will take his final bow in Australia in 2023.

Click this Ticketmaster link for information and tickets to the Gillette Stadium show. Click here for the official Elton John website.

