These 8 Massachusetts Towns & Cities Have Leaf Blower Bans

It's that time of year when Massachusetts residents get to enjoy crisp cool mornings, hot chocolate, beautiful foliage and of course that one big fall chore, yard and leaf cleanup.

Some Towns and Cities in Massachusetts Have a Ban on Leaf Blowers

Speaking of cleaning up leaves did you know that there are a number of Massachusetts towns and cities that have leaf blower bans? It's true. However, it's not a one-size-fits-all ban. The ban is on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers due to the loudness of the machines. The decibel level is too much for some and according to a Massachusetts Medical Society report which was referenced in an article by Marblehead Current, gasoline leaf blowers produce between 95 and 110 decibels which at that volume can result in permanent hearing loss if exposed to the noise for an extended period of time. Battery and electric-powered leaf blowers don't fall under the ban.

What is the Consequence of Breaking The Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban?

Many of the Massachusetts towns that have enacted the ban roughly have the same consequences in place which include a written warning for the first offense, a $100 fine for the second offense, and a $200 fine for the third and subsequent offenses. Again, this is not necessarily a blanket consequence for all of the Massachusetts areas that have the ban.

Which Massachusetts Towns and Cities Have The Leaf-Blower Ban in Place?

Important Note: According to the article that was referenced earlier the gas-powered leaf blower ban in many of these Massachusetts areas is in place during the summer months only. The best way to know for sure is to check with your town or city what the laws are for using gas-powered leaf blowers during the fall months or for any time of year for that matter. Again, the Massachusetts towns and cities that have the ban in place include Brookline, Lexington, Winchester, Cambridge, Lincoln, Newton, Arlington, and Marblehead.

