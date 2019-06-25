‘Let’s Talk with Smitty’ – 50 Years of Nursing Education (AUDIO)

Berkshire Community College is celebrating 50 years of nursing education at the college. You are invited to celebrate as they reunite with BCC nursing alumni from 1969 to 2019.

A reception will be held this Friday, June 28 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the connector at BCC's Pittsfield campus for a welcome with President Ellen Kennedy. In addition, you'll be able listen to the stories of nursing alumni from 1969-2019. Then on Saturday, June 29 there will be celebration events which will include Continuing Education Units (Free for up to 40 participants, $10 registration fee), campus tours, nature hikes, presentations of the Anatomage table, a family BBQ, pool party and more.

State Representative Smitty Pigntaelli recently interviewed Toni Buckley, Director of Alumnae Relations at BCC along with Christina Wynn, BCC's Dean of Enrollment Management and they filled in the details regarding this weekend's celebrations along with BCC's rich nursing education history and much more.

The entire audio interview (which has been divided into two segments) is provided below for your listening pleasure.

Article Image: Christina Wynn (left), Smitty Pignatelli (center), Toni Buckley (right)