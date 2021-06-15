This past Friday (Jun. 11) the 1986 John Hughes classic 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' turned 35. As you probably already know it's one of those classic teen films from the decade of decadence as well as a coming of age film for folks who grew up during that era. As life continues to move along and responsibilities become greater, it is true that if you don't stop to take a look around once in a while you could miss out on life because it definitely moves pretty fast. In a few words, the '80s classic is all about Carpe diem.

State Representative Smitty Pignatelli (one heck of a guy and a local celebrity indeed) seized the day when he along with his daughter Anah and his nephew Christopher recreated one of the scenes from 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' at MASS MoCA in North Adams in celebration of the anniversary. You may remember the scene where Ferris, Sloane and Cameron explore the Art Institute of Chicago. In that scene, the trio are standing in a line with their arms crossed with Sloane slightly in front of Cameron and Ferris slightly in front of Sloane, examining a piece of art with serious, perhaps pondering expressions on their faces. Well, Smitty and his crew recreated that very scene.

We think Smitty, Anah and Christopher did one heck of a job. When asked about how he came up with the idea to reenact the scene, Smitty said that it was his daughter's idea. She is full of creativity and great ideas and we are definitely thankful for the photo of the recreated scene. We included the photos below. What do you think? Did they hit it out of the park?

