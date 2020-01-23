LISTEN: Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself (AUDIO)

On the Jan. 22 edition of 'Let's Talk" Cynthia Segui, LICSW & Kim Waterman, MSED both of Community Health Programs discussed an upcoming free workshop at the 444 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington location of CHP entitled 'Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself' which is taking place on Jan. 29 from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

The workshop is designed for parents to learn new ways to deal with tantrums, transitions, and difficult moments. Parents can share their challenges, get individual advice, plus a free book (see more below).

Childcare will be in the Family Services Building across the parking lot in the Great Barrington location of CHP.

Pre-registration is required by emailing chpplaygroups@gmail.com or you can call (413) 528-0457.

The workshop is funded by the Jewish Foundation of the Berkshires.

Article Image: Cynthia Segui (left), Kim Waterman (right)