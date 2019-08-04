LISTEN: ‘It’s Not That Simple’ Aug. 2 (AUDIO)

This past Friday, WSBS aired the fifth episode of 'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member). Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On the latest edition of the program, Ed and Pedro invited Town Moderator Michael Wise to the show to talk about Town Meeting, to explore some of the complaints, and to discuss the pros and cons of possible changes that might make Town Meeting more inclusive and productive.

You can listen to the program below (the audio has been divided into two segments)

Article Image: Pedro Pachano (left), Ed Abrahams (right) in the WSBS air studio.