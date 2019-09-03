LISTEN: ‘It’s Not That Simple’ Aug. 30 (AUDIO)

It's the Aug. 30 edition of 'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member). Audio provided below. Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear. Although both men serve on elected town boards, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On the previous show Ed and Pedro explored economic development. On this program they continue that discussion. They tried to define just what economic development is and Ed and Pedro had a hard time doing that. The guys talked about policies that bring jobs and money to our town. Usually we think of building projects.

You can listen to the pre-recorded program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).