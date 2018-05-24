Little League & Softball Results from May 23
Great Barrington Little League
Wheeler & Taylor pulled out a come from behind win against Great Barrington Police Association 7-4. Wheeler & Taylor scored four times in the top of the sixth to take the lead and secure the win.
For Wheeler & Taylor, Walt Hewins pitched three plus innings striking out four and allowing only two runs. Michael Ullrich pitched two plus innings, striking out seven. At the plate for wheeler & Taylor, Michael Ullrich added three hits. Nathaniel VonRuden, Brady Carpenter, and Will Loring each had two hits and Isiah McGlaughlin had one hit.
For Great Barrington Police Association, Matt Lowe pitched a great game going five plus innings with five strikeouts. At the plate for GBPA, Tyler Sprague had two doubles and Ethan Morowitz had a double. Rama Zambezi was a defensive stand out at short stop.
South County Girls Softball
In senior action last night, Father and Son Auto Body defeated Troy’s Garage 17-8. For Troy’s, Taikaiya, Olivia and Samantha all had hits with Emily hitting a standup double. For Father and Son Auto Body, Kiera, Jada, Grace, Marcella, Lily, Bella and Avery all had hits with Olivia going four for four with a standup double as well.