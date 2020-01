The Bookloft which which has been located in the Barrington Plaza in 1974 will be moving to a new location by April/early May.

The Berkshire Edge reports that the new location will be between the Great Barrington Fire Station and the building containing Pawsh and Barrington Pack & Sip. The new store will be a free-standing structure.

You can read the complete article by going to The Berkshire Edge's website.