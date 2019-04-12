Local Chocolate Shop Changes Ownership (photo)

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA.—Apr. 12, 2019—The iconic Catherine’s Chocolate handcrafted chocolatier was sold on Apr. 12 to Steven and Trent Kinney of Lenox, MA. The couple recently returned to the Berkshires, one having completed his military service. Both men were Captains in the 10th Mountain Division of the US Army piloting Apache helicopters and led teams as large as 80 soldiers.

Catherine’s Chocolate owner Kathy Sinico is retiring after over 40 years of hand crafting chocolates from the same location on Route 7 in Great Barrington. The chocolatier has been a pillar of the South Berkshires, well known for its homey atmosphere and the scent of chocolate. Patrons return year after year for life celebrations in which Catherine’s Chocolate are an essential tradition. Sinico has been working with the Kinneys to pass on her legacy of quality chocolates to the new owners. “I am confident that Steve and Trent will continue classic Catherine’s quality offerings.” she stated.

Steven Kinney, who recently retired from the Army, is a Berkshire native who lived in Pittsfield as a child before his family moved to Wayland. Steven and Trent met while stationed together on a deployment to Afghanistan. “Moving from an Apache helicopter pilot to artisanal chocolate maker may not seem like a logical career progression, but both require precision in execution and great attention to detail,” said Steven Kinney. “Trent and I were looking to move from public service careers in the Army to a future with a role in building and serving our home community. Continuing the Catherine’s Chocolate tradition is an exciting first step for us as we move back to the Berkshires.”

Trent and Steven were married in Lenox in 2017. While Trent will be deploying to Europe for one last tour of duty with the Army, he will be returning in the Fall to join his husband in managing the chocolate shop. “We are excited to meet Catherine’s Chocolate long time customers” said Trent Kinney. “This summer, we’ll be making a special commemorative US flag chocolate that will be free as a welcome gift to all visitors. Any money donated in exchange for the free chocolate will be given to charities that support our troops.”

Catherine’s Chocolate is at 260 Stockbridge Rd and is open 9-5 Mon-Sat and 12-5 on Sunday.

