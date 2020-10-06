Local Police And Fire Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

As many of you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're all going to start seeing pink everywhere, as people show their support for those dealing with this condition.

In a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death among women, with approximately one in eight women being diagnosed at some point in their lifetime.

Check yourself for early warning signs of breast cancer

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s recommended to see a doctor.

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling in part of the breast

Any change in the size or the shape

Or pain in any area

Local police and fire departments have shown their support on social media for breast cancer awareness. Just some of the many:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month as well as Domestic Violence Awareness month. While we hope we do not have to use these, we are proud to promote awareness to these two causes. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. 💗💜

Pittsfield Fire Department I.A.F.F 2647 updated their profile picture.

Pittsfield Police Department is with The Emblem Authority.

#BreastCancerAwarenessMonth is here and we are proud to participate in the #pinkpatchproject by wearing pink for the month of October.

