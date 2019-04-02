Local Restaurant Is Back Open

If you have been waiting for Pizza House in Great Barrington to reopen, wait no more. Pizza House has officially opened its doors and folks on Facebook have been commenting on how they are already making their orders for lunch today.

It was over a year ago that Pizza House closed due to a structure fire that took place in the building, you can view that story by going here . Now the restaurant has received a major face lift and you can partake in their packed menu and fresh, new atmosphere. Pizza House confirmed with WSBS that the shop is indeed back open. So you can enjoy their menu items right now.

Judging by the Facebook comments , people are excited and happy to see the shop open again and are ready for some delicious menu options.

Pizza House is located at 36 State Road in Great Barrington