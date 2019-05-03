Local Softball & Little League Results for May 02

Local sports continues to heat up and we are fortunate to deliver the results and summaries to you on air and online. Coaches, to get your recaps and scores on the air and online, email: jesse@wsbs.com along with prod@wsbs.com and we will take it from there. Here are the latest results that we have from May 2.

Great Barrington Little League

Great Barrington Police defeated Wheeler & Taylor with a final score of 12-3. For Great Barrington Police, the winning pitcher was Griffin Touponce with relief from Matt Lowe. The leading hitters were Gabe Fahey with three hits, including a double. Darius Taliafero had a double. For Wheeler & Taylor, Brady Carpenter, Andrew Miller and Trevor Leonard each had a hit and scored a run.

Girls Junior Softball

Great Barrington ABE's defeated Lee (score wasn't included in recap) . For Great Barrington, Alexia Bercier, Lexi Carpenter, Hannah Boino, Kayla Crupi, Kealy DeVegilio and Tilly Delsignore had singles.