Local Softball Results from Apr. 23 & 24

Let's take a look at the local summaries from the past couple days.

In girls junior softball action from the past Tuesday, Great Barrington ABE’s beat Amenia, NY 16-13. For Great Barrington, Stella Biden, Erica Wilson, Tilly Delsignore, and Kayla Crupi had singles. Hannah Boino had a double. For Amenia, Khira McCleannon had a triple and a single.

In addition, Great Barrington Senior Division Softball opened the 2019 season Wednesday night. Great Barrington Troy's Garage hosted Sheffield Gold. Sheffield Gold out scored Troy's Garage 16 - 5. Troy's Emmalee Dianello lead of the third inning with a Double, which kick started Troy's to four runs. Gold had consistent play all around in the win.