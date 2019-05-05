Local Sports Recap for Friday, May 03

We have two excellent contests from this past Friday to report. Coaches, don't forget to send us your scores, summaries etc. and we will post them to our website and announce them on the air during the morning show with Jesse Stewart. You can send scores, recaps, summaries etc. by emailing jesse@wsbs.com along with fun@wsbs.com.

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Baba Louie’s in a pitchers duel with final score being 2-1. For Berkshire Orthopedic, Greyson Beacco was the winning pitcher. Beacco pitched five innings with 10 strike outs. Sean Warren earned the save striking out three batters in the sixth. Beau St. Peter made a great catch in left and scored a run to tie the game. Robin Tovell scored the go ahead run. For Baba Louie’s, Chris Paul pitched well and had a hit. Jack Bissallion pitched in relief and had an RBI at the plate. Blake Whitney was a defensive standout in the outfield.

Girls Junior Softball

Great Barrington ABE's took the win against Great Barrington C.B.S. with a final score of 10-4. For Great Barrington ABE's, Erica Wilson was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in her three innings. Ember Raifstanger and Hannah Boino each had two hits for ABE’s and Lexi Carpenter had a home run with two RBIs. For Great Barrington C.B.S., Alesia Curletti had one hit and Lucy Dahoney had two hits.