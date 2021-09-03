There's no question that the wet weather over the summer has put a damper on local events. Some organizations have had to reschedule and reschedule and reschedule. One event that automatically comes to mind is Great Barrington Rotary Club's Drive for Scholarship Golf Tournament. First, the event was supposed to take place in July, but wet conditions put an end to that. Then, the golf tournament was rescheduled to August and yet again, "rain said no way, not going to happen." So, the golf tournament was rescheduled again for Sept. 2, and guess what? You got it. Mother Nature got nasty once again. Now, it's to the point where Rotary is not sure if they can have the tournament this year as a makeup date hasn't been provided to us at this point.

We at WSBS had to deal with rain canceling two of the "Sounds of Summer" concerts as well. In addition, the Great Barrington Concert Series which takes place at the downtown gazebo on a weekly basis in the summer had to undergo cancellations and rescheduling of bands due to rain. There appears to be no end in sight.

The latest event to be canceled/rescheduled thanks to the heavy rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida, is the Old Yankee Street Rods' 52nd Annual Car Show at the Great Barrington VFW. The car show was set to take place this Sunday, Sept. 5 from 9am - 3pm, but now it's no go. You may be wondering why that is the case this far in advance. Well, if you take a look at the photos below, you'll see that the grounds of the Great Barrington VFW are underwater and the property will not be ready to host the car show this Sunday. The car show will now take place at the Great Barrington VFW on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a rain date of Saturday, Sept. 25. Take a look at the photos below. WOW!

