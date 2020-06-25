LOOK: Wave Cruising Parade II Photos (photo gallery)

WSBS along with Olds Yankee Street Rods & Classic Cruisers participated in the second south county Wave Cruising Parade this past Wednesday night as we cruised through Sheffield, Ashley Falls and Canaan, CT.

The Wave Cruising Parades are really catching on and turning out to be a huge success. Over 82 vehicles participated in the first Wave Cruising Parade. This time around there were over 100.

It was a thrill to pass through the towns as we waved and honked horns to all of our friends that we haven't been able to see in a while due to the pandemic. With Sounds of Summer canceled this year, it was extra special for me to see some of those familiar, friendly faces.

Hopefully we get to particiape in another one of these parades before the summer is out. If you missed out on last night's crusie, take a look at the photo gallery below. These were taken at the Great Barrington V.F.W. prior to the start of the parade.