Looking to Support Unmet Needs in Berkshire County

The Jewish Women’s Foundation of Berkshire County, an associate of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires , is soliciting grant proposals from not-for-profit Berkshires-based organizations that for projects or programs aimed at fulfilling unmet needs in the Berkshire community, specifically those that meet clients’ basic needs for shelter, food, and clothing and promote the development of life skills including communication, academics, literacy, and empowerment.

Both Jewish and non-Jewish non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants up to $3,500.

The Foundation will accept grant proposals beginning on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 via an online grant application available here . Deadline for submitting a proposal is Thursday, May 30, 2019. Final decisions will be announced in September.

In 2018, the Foundation awarded $32,000 to 14 local organizations. Recipients included: Berkshire Christian Center, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Backyard Bounty of the Berkshires, Berkshire Community Diaper Project, Berkshire Grown, The Boys and Girls Club, Berkshire South Community Suppers, Congregation Beth Israel/Take and Eat Program, Community Health Program, Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, Project Connection at Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Alchemy Initiative/Pittsfield Farmers Market, Railroad Street Youth Project, and the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative.

Additional support was provided to ongoing initiatives and projects within the Berkshire Jewish community.

Guided by the Jewish value of tikkun olam (Hebrew for repairing the world), the Jewish Women's Foundation of Berkshire County is dedicated to sharing its Jewish values by meeting unmet needs in the community and supporting social action.

For more information, please call (413) 442-4360, ext. 10.

