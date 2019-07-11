A Local Talk About Today’s Supreme Court

GREAT BARRINGTON – On Friday, July 12 at 10:45 a.m., Knosh & Knowledge welcomes Linda Greenhouse, who has covered the United States Supreme Court as a reporter and columnist for decades for the New York Times. Her topic will be "Thinking About Today's Supreme Court.”

This Jewish Federation of the Berkshires program will take place at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire at 10:45 a.m., and will be followed by lunch. The talk is free, and lunch is $11. Please note: If you would like to have lunch, you must RSVP and pay in advance. Email federation@jewishberkshires.org, or call (413) 442-4360, ext. 10, to RSVP or if you would like information about this new policy.

About her talk, Greenhouse writes: “I will draw on decisions from the Supreme Court's current term, which will end in late June, to offer some observations about the direction of the Court; its relationship to Congress and the presidency; and prospects for the future, with a particular emphasis on the implications of the Court's current focus on enhancing the role of religion in public life.”

About The Speaker

Linda Greenhouse is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law and Knight Distinguished Journalist-in-Residence at Yale Law School. She assumed this position in 2009 after a 40-year career at the New York Times, including 30 years covering the United States Supreme Court. At Yale, she is a member of the faculty of the Supreme Court Advocacy Clinic and teaches other Supreme Court-related courses. She writes a bi-weekly op-ed column on the Supreme Court and law for the New York Times website as a contributing columnist. In her extracurricular life, she is president of the American Philosophical Society and serves on several nonprofit boards. She is a graduate of Radcliffe College, Harvard, and earned a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale Law School.

She received numerous journalism awards for her reporting, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1998 (beat reporting); the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association in 2002 for “a major journalistic contribution to our understanding of politics”; and the Goldsmith Career Award for Excellence in Journalism from Harvard University’s Kennedy School in 2004.

