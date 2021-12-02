MA Residents are Being Targeted and Affected by New, Deceitful Text Scam

It seems like we are forever in the age of scams. Let's face it, as technology improves and more paths and lines of communication become available to us and our personal information, the more scams we have to deal with on a regular basis.

We recently discussed a new scam that Berkshire County residents are dealing with which has to do with Berkshire residents receiving a call telling them that their power will be shut off if they don't purchase a payer cash card and then call the scammer back with the code on the back of the card. You can read more about that particular scam by going here.

Now there's another scam going around and Massachusetts residents have experienced it to the point where they have reported the situation to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

Get our free mobile app

According to the RMV, this is how the scam goes:

The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information.

How Can Massachusetts Residents Identify This Type of Scam?

According to the RMV, you can identify this type of text as a phishing scam because it includes “DMV” and in Massachusetts “DMV” is not the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles; in Massachusetts, the name of the Registry is abbreviated as “RMV.”

What Should Massachusetts Residents Do if They Receive This Text?

Per the RMV, any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted.

So whether you live in Berkshire County, somewhere else in Massachusetts, or even in neighboring states, you may see this scammy text appear on your phone. Now you know what to look for when and if you receive this text and you can hit delete. You can get more information on this text scam by going here.

Since we're talking about technology, let's take a look back at some items you may remember but don't exist anymore.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

With outdated items, comes a sense of nostalgia. Let's take a look at the 88 things that made 1988 the big year that it was.

CHECK IT OUT: The 88 Most '80s Things About 1988

Craving more nostalgia? Let's flashback to 1977.