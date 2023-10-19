MA Residents Mourn The Loss Of Rocky’s Best Friend, Paulie

He was best known as Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and played a tough guy in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. Bay State residents are taking time to remember Burt Young. His daughter made the grim announcement regarding her father, iconic actor who passed away in Los Angeles, California on October 8th at the age of 83. The cause of death has not been revealed at the present time.

Young was also featured as a "tough guy" in various films and TV shows including "Chinatown", the gangster epic "Once Upon a Time in America" with Robert De Niro, and the gritty drama "Last Exit to Brooklyn" with Jennifer Jason Leigh.

He also appeared in season three of "The Sopranos" in 2001, where he portrayed Steve Schirippa's father, Bobby Baccalieri, Sr. and made guest appearances on "M*A*S"H", "Miami Vice" and "The Equalizer." Here is a memorable clip from the first Rocky movie that features the turbulent association between both characters:

The Queens, New York native served in the Marine Corps, fought as a professional boxer and worked as a carpet layer before taking up acting, studying with legendary teacher Lee Strasberg. His appearances in all 6 Rocky films brought him worldwide notoriety.

The first "Rocky" film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best supporting actor for Young. It won three, including best picture. Young and his co-star Burgess Meredith, who was also nominated as Rocky's coach, Mickey, lost to Jason Robards in "All the President's Men."

The short, paunchy, balding Young was the type of actor who always seemed to play middle-aged characters, no matter his age. In this vintage clip from "Rocky" he exhibits an ugly side towards the up and coming boxer and his girlfriend, who was also Young's sister, Adrian. The film became a phenomenon, topping the box office in 1976 and making a star of lead actor and writer Sylvester Stallone, who paid tribute to Young on his Instagram page on Wednesday night:

"You were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much."

Farewell to Paulie Pennino as his memory will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting.

