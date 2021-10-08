Major Western Mass Drug Bust…Pounds of Fentanyl, Thousands of Heroin Packets and Firearms Seized…

Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police along with other law enforcement agencies have taken a major “bite out of crime” arresting three and seizing 15,000 packets of heroin, close to 2 pounds fentanyl, and sixteen firearms according to a release by the Mass State Police.

In the release, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “This interagency, multi-state effort has a significant regional impact on public safety across two states. Law enforcement worked together across agency and state lines to interrupt a significant network of drug and gun distribution. I thank the investigators and agencies involved in this complicated investigation who worked collaboratively with each other to do their jobs and make their communities safer.”

Arrested were 28-year-old Geovanni Saldana of Springfield, 31-year-old Alexander Rivera of Springfield, and 34-year-old Jose Rios of Springfield. Saldana is being held on $250,000 cash bail and charged with Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl 36-100 grams. Rios is being held without bail on charges of possession of a sawed-off shotgun…7 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card…3 counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm…4 counts of improper storage of a large-capacity firearm and improper storage of a firearm. Rivera was released on $50,000 cash bail after being charged with trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more, possession to distribute a class A drug, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and improper storage of a firearm. Court dates have been set…for Saldana on November 1st…Rios on November 9th…and Rivera on November 4th.

This was no small drug bust. When you are dealing with fentanyl numbers by the pounds and not grams and thousands and thousands of packets of heroin, you are taking smack off the streets targeted for all of western Mass including the Berkshires. This bust will help save lives here at home and throughout New England. I salute law enforcement for their outstanding work in the case bagging the scum that is killing or ruining the lives of our family members, friends, and neighbors. To the men and women in blue, nicely done!

Photos from Mass State Police

