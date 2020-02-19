Make Plans To Attend A Forum Regarding Our Justice System

The Honorable Joan McMenemy, the First Justice of Berkshire Probate and Family Court and The Honorable Richard Simons, the First Justice of Berkshire Juvenile Court will pay a visit to The Richmond and West Stockbridge Councils on Aging on Monday, March 5th at 12 noon as this forum focuses on the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary that ensures equal access to justice matters and the workings of Berkshire County's court system.

Both judges will present an overview of the court process as they discuss various law oriented topics and an in-depth discussion surrounding the complexities of court cases. This presentation is in conjunction with the Trial Court of The Commonwealth's active participation during National Judicial Outreach Month.

The forum takes place at the St. Patrick's Church Parish Hall on route 41 in West Stockbridge. Admission is free but you must make reservations prior to the event by calling Phyllis LeBeau at (413) 553-7793 or e-mail COA@richmond.org

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Richmond and West Stockbridge Councils on Aging for on-air and on-line usage)