Your Chance To Network This Wednesday In Berkshire County

Here is your chance to meet up with area businesses as The Berkshire Community Action Council will present a "Community Opportunity Night" this Wednesday, February 5th from 4:30 to 7 pm. The free forum will be held at 1531 East Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Participants can meet with representatives from the C-H-P Mobile Health Unit, B-C-A-C Fuel Assistance, Greylock Federal Credit Union, The Housing Law Clinic with Heisler, Feldman & McCormick and W-I-C. Plus, volunteer income tax assistance preparers from VITA will also be on hand to assist in filing federal and state tax returns.

Free pizza will also be served up to all attendees to satisfy your appetite in the process. A reminder, space is limited for the Housing Law Clinic. Book your spot today by calling Jeff Lowenstein at (413) 445-4503, extension 683.

BCAC will also host a coffee hour featuring Bay State Representative Smitty Pignatelli this Friday morning, February 7th from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Lee Congregational Church located at 25 Park Plaza in "lovely" Lee.

