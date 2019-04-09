Marijuana To Be Grown Outdoors Legally and Locally

Soon, marijuana will be grown legally and outdoors in the great sun and fresh air of the Berkshire Mountains.

The Berkshire Edge reports, on Apr. 4, the state Cannabis Control Commission granted provisional licenses to a pair of companies to grow marijuana on separate parcels in Sheffield.

Both hope to receive permanent licenses in the next few weeks, or in time to take advantage of this year’s growing season. In addition, a cannabis edibles manufacturer plans to open in an area off Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

