Here’s When It’s Legal to Have a Bonfire in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have been experiencing a mixed bag of weather and temperatures for spring 2023 but by and large, it's been pleasant. One thing that I particularly enjoy about spring and summer is the opportunity to do some grilling out on my deck. Grilling is a fun activity that brings the family together. There's nothing like a juicy steak fired up on a charcoal grill. Wouldn't you agree? In Massachusetts outdoor cooking is allowed year-round.

Get our free mobile app

Another type of outdoor activity that people may enjoy this time of year is having outdoor fire pits which in Massachusetts can be used recreationally and for cooking. You can read more about Massachusetts firepit rules and regulations by going here.

Photo by Josh Campbell on Unsplash Photo by Josh Campbell on Unsplash loading...

Can You Legally Have Bon Fires in Massachusetts?

You can have bonfires in Massachusetts but the options are limited. According to mass.gov here's when you can have a bonfire in Massachusetts:

One ceremonial bonfire each year to observe a municipal, state or national event

A bonfire between July 2 and July 6 in observance of Independence Day

Massachusetts Open Burning Season Reminder

As a reminder, open burning season in Massachusetts ends on May 1. Below, is a list of items that are prohibited from open burning.

You can get more details regarding open-burning rules and regulations by going here.

So enjoy some grilling, celebrate, and have fun just make sure safety is the number one priority and that you follow the rules and regulations that pertain to the type of fire/burning that you are having. Here's to a happy spring and fun summer in Massachusetts.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.