Dangerous Animal Remains a Threat in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a variety of wildlife that roam around in various areas including bears, deer, moose, and the list goes on and on. While some of these animals can be potentially dangerous another wild animal that continues to be seen frequently in Massachusetts which can be a potential threat is the coyote.

A Massachusetts Man Was Recently Chased By a Couple of Coyotes While Taking a Walk

The main reason that you need to keep your eyes open for coyotes is the fact that these animals though shy, frequent suburban/urban and rural areas. There has been a coyote explosion in Massachusetts in recent years. If they see you walking they may stay away but if you are walking a small dog be careful as coyotes see small animals like dogs, cats, and birds as potential food sources. Case and point, an East Longmeadow man was recently chased by two coyotes when out walking his dog.

Another example of coyote activity taking place in plain sight was a couple of years ago when a young boy was bit by one in the Town of Arlington.

Coyote sightings and activity continues to rise in Massachusetts but there are things you can do to protect yourself if you see or are close to one. First of all, you don't want to run from the animal. Instead, you'll want to act aggressively toward the coyote by waving your arms, shouting, and even throwing small stones and/or sticks in the animal's direction to try to scare it away. In addition, it's recommended that you don't leave your pets, particularly small ones outside for any length of time and to keep them leashed. You can learn about more ways to protect yourself from coyotes by going here.

