Delicious Snack Item Sold in Massachusetts Added to Recall List

If you're going to be getting together with family and friends where you will be offering up snacks like vegetables, pretzels, bread, chips...anything that would pair well with dip, one item that you may want to avoid offering to your guests is CAVA Spicy Hummus. The product was recently voluntarily recalled by CAVA Foods, Inc. due to the potential for the product to contain undeclared sesame, which is a food allergen. This recall was recently published by the Food and Drug Administration and the summary reports that people who are allergic to sesame run the risk of serious-life threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

Does the Recall Pertain to Massachusetts?

The product was sold nationwide and two of the retailers on the list including Whole Foods Market and Mom's Organic Market have locations all throughout Massachusetts. Whole Foods Market has stores in Hadley, Shrewsbury, Arlington, Sudbury, Bedford, Cambridge, Framingham, Newton, Wodurn, Westford, Wellesley, and Boston just to name a few. You can search Massachusetts Whole Foods locations by going here. Mom's Organic Market has a location on Cambridge Street in Burlington, MA

What are the Specific Details of the Recalled Hummus? What is the Lot Information?

According to the FDA, the affected product is packaged in 8-ounce plastic tubs, labeled on the side with UPC 89832800227, Lot# MD023804, and a Best By Date of August 19, 2023 (photo below). Luckily, there haven't been any reports of illness from the product.

What Should I Do If I Have The Recalled Product?

If you do have the recalled product, CAVA is urging consumers to return the product to the store it was purchased for a full return. If you have any questions or want more information you can email recallmanagement@cava.com or go here.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.