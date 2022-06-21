MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By the way, if you have a container of Jif peanut butter that is on the recall list and you haven't attempted to get your refund yet, the process is pretty easy and you can get more refund information by going here.

There's Another Food Recall That Affects Massachusetts Residents, Specifically Their Dogs

In case you missed it there's a recall going around regarding Freshpet dog food. Bags of this dog food is being recalled due to the fact that there is potential salmonella contamination in the food according to CBS News.

Why Should Massachusetts Residents Worry About This Recall?

The dog food in question was sold in quite a few states and Massachusetts happened to be one of them. Residents of neighboring states including Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont should also check and make sure they aren't feeding the Freshpet food to their dogs as the contaminated food made it to stores in those states as well.

If I Own This Particular Dog Food, What Should I Do? Is the Recall Only for Certain Freshpet Products?

You'll definitely want to avoid feeding the Freshpet dog food to your pup. According to the CBS News article, the recall involves 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, and UPC code 627975011673, the company said. You'll be able to find this information on the bags. You can get more details including reimbursement information by going here.

