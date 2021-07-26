Massachusetts Has the 3rd Lowest Child Car Crash Fatality Rate in the US

Motor vehicle deaths are the leading cause of death for children aged 1-9 in the US. According to the home security website Safewise.com, 495 children under the age of 10 and 433 children aged 10 to 15 were killed in car accidents in 2019.

A new study of the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration however has found that here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts experiences fewer child car crash fatalities than in other states.

In fact, the study revealed that Massachusetts has the 3rd best child car crash fatality rate in the US. Curious about the national rate? It’s 1.70 child car crash fatalities per 100,000 children.

Here is a chart provided by SafeWise:

SafeWise makes the full report available for review here: https://www.safewise.com/resources/carseat-buyers-guide/#Car_crash_stats



Some more eye-opening statistics provided by SafeWise:

The use of car seats for children between 4 and 7 years old dropped from 91% in 2011 to 86.2% in 2019

Of the children younger than 1-year-old who died in motor vehicle accidents in 2018, 17% were unrestrained.

The percentage of unrestrained children in fatal vehicle accidents increases to 25% for children 1 to 3 years old, 32% for children 4 to 7 years old, and to 43% for children 8 to 12 years old

An estimated 11,606 children under the age of four have been saved by car seats between 1975 and 2017

Fatal vehicle accidents involving children have decreased by 61% since 1975

A properly installed child safety seat can reduce fatal injuries by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers in standard passenger cars

