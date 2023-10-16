Massachusetts, Here Are The Most Beautiful Sounding Boys/Girls Names

Massachusetts, Here Are The Most Beautiful Sounding Boys/Girls Names

How do you feel about your given name, Berkshire County? Are you happy with the mantle your parents bequeathed you? Did you ever hear somebody else's name and think, "Now that name sounds cool"?

This new study may interest you. A baby website called My1stYears.com recently did a ranking of the most beautiful-sounding baby names in both the UK and the US and the results may surprise you. Who knows? Maybe the name you were given when you were born that you've disliked all these years is actually beautiful to the ear.

Or perhaps you and your partner have a wonderful bundle of joy on the way and you're not sure about the name you've chosen for him and/or her. Maybe you haven't found the right name yet. That name might be on the list further down this page.

My1stYears.com took hundreds of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the UK and the US and had experts in linguistics narrow the list down to the top 50 for boys and girls.

So, according to science, these are the boy's and girl's names that are the most beautiful-sounding to the ear. By the way, we'll just focus here on the US names. The UK lists of beautiful-sounding names are almost radically different, especially for boy's names.

For instance, the #1 most beautiful-sounding boy's name in the UK is Zayn. That name isn't even in the Top 50 for US boys' names! Alright, without any further delay, here are the Top 10 Most Beautiful Sounding Names for Girls in the US:

  1. Sophia
  2. Zoe
  3. Everly
  4. Sophie
  5. Riley
  6. Ivy
  7. Paisley
  8. Willow
  9. Ellie
  10. Emily

And now, the boys turn. The Top 10 Most Beautiful Sounding Names for Boys in the US:

  1. Matthew
  2. Julian
  3. William
  4. Isaiah
  5. Leo
  6. Levi
  7. Joseph
  8. Theo
  9. Isaac
  10. Samuel

Check out My1stYears website here for the full rankings and plenty of cool facts about what sounds make certain names more beautiful-sounding than others. It's totally worth looking at!

