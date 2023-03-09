How Does Massachusetts Fair for 2023 U.S. Literacy Rates by State?

Over the years we have seen Massachusetts recognized with some fine accolades especially when it comes to education. For example, a 2021 article named Massachusetts as the most educated state. In addition, a 2022 article recognized Massachusetts as being home to three cities that are the most educated in the United States. It just goes to show that education plays a big role in everyday life here in Massachusetts.

How is Massachusetts' Literacy Rate for 2023?

If you didn't know, March is National Reading Month which is in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday. The purpose of this is to celebrate reading by encouraging people from all walks of life and of all ages to read more frequently if not daily. An interesting component regarding literacy and the Bay State is that according to World Population Review Massachusetts places #23 for 2023 literacy rates. The Bay State's Literacy rate for this year is 90.1%. While that is a good rate, I would have expected Massachusetts to be in at least the top 10 if not the top five, especially when you consider the links to the articles that were shared above.

Which States Made the Top 5 for 2023 U.S. Literacy Rates?

#1 New Hampshire. Literacy Rate: 94.2%

#2 Minnesota. Literacy Rate: 94.0%

#3 North Dakota. Literacy Rate: 93.7%

#4 Vermont. Literacy Rate: 93.4%

#5 South Dakota. Literacy Rate. 93.0%

According to the study, the United States as a whole has a literacy rate of 85.22%. Hopefully, we'll see Massachusetts higher up the list next year. Hey Bay Staters, you've got this. You can see more and check out all of the results by going here. Happy reading and writing.

