Meat Product Sold in Massachusetts and 7 Other States is on Recall

It seems like every week we're hearing about another recall, particularly a food recall. Many of these recalls involve Massachusetts among other states. The big one we're hearing about right now is the Vidalia onion recall. Another big one for a while was the Jif peanut butter product recalls. By the way, the refund process for the Jif product is pretty easy. If you haven't attempted to get your refund from Jif, you can get details on the refund process by going here.

Another product that has undergone a recall recently (and seems to be overshadowed by the onion and Jif recalls) which was sold to retailers in Massachusetts is Creminelli Fine Meats' ready-to-eat (RTE) parmesan salami sticks. As a matter of fact, 4,207 pounds of the sticks are being recalled. Here's a statement on the USDA's website

This product is being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, and an unknown allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

If you're wondering if it is okay to eat these sticks (nobody has had any negative reactions or health problems at this point) you'll want to call (801) 428-1820 which is the office manager's contact with Creminelli Fine Meats to get the green light (better to be safe than sorry). In addition, that's the number you'll call if you have any questions or concerns.

As mentioned earlier the product was sold in Massachusetts. In addition, the salmi sticks were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Utah, as well nationwide via the internet. You can get complete details about the product recall by going here. You can also view a photo of the product package by going here. If you're looking for an alternative meat stick, you can always snap into it.



