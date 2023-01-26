Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.

But, Many People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

As cherished as Massachusetts is to many people, the Bay State recently ranked at number seven on the list of "most moved from" states in 2022. The study was conducted by United Van Lines and it was discovered that under present times more people are moving out of the Bay State than making Massachusetts their home.

Why are More and More People Moving Out of Massachusetts?

The study found that there were three main reasons that people were moving out of Massachusetts and into other states. We have included them below.

Top Three Reasons People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

There were also other factors cited as reasons why people are leaving Massachusetts those factors include health, lifestyle, and cost. These factors were part of the bottom three (out of six). You can read more about the study by going here.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, as time goes on we'll see this trend reverse itself as Massachusetts has many positive things to offer. The scenery of all four seasons is just breathtaking and the folks here can really make you feel right at home. If you are new to Massachusetts and are wondering what there is to do in the Bay State, a good website to check out is visitma.com. Happy exploring.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.