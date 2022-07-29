It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.

But Not All of These Berkshire County Animal Stories Were Happy

Occasionally, during some of these radio chats, I would hear stories of how owners abandoned their pets. They would leave their cats or dogs behind in apartments, and the pet was left to figure it out. Other stories I would hear consisted of how some owners would just drop their pets off on the side of the road. This was very sad to hear and quite disturbing. How could someone do this?

As a Matter of Fact, It's Illegal in Massachusetts to Abandon Your Pet

Not only is it cruel to abandon your pet in Massachusetts, but it's also illegal with quite a hefty punishment. According to LawInfo, in nearly all 50 states, abandoning an animal is classified as animal abuse, a criminal offense. In the state of Massachusetts, it's considered a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. (By the way, Massachusetts' favorite pet for 2022 isn't a cat or a dog. It's hard to believe but it's true. Go here to find out what the Bay State's favorite pet is for this year.) If you can't hold on to your pet, bring him/her to the local animal shelter or your town or city's animal control officer but abandonment shouldn't even be a thought. Remember, there are families out there that would love to take in a new pet. Now off to some happy news regarding animals.

