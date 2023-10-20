A Massachusetts Pumpkin Patch Has a Cute Disney Princess Display

As we get closer to Halloween, families are finding more fun activities to celebrate the fall season and the upcoming spooky holiday. One activity that is fun for the entire family is going to farms and walking through pumpkin patches. Whether it's to pick out that perfect pumpkin or capture some fun family photos, there's no doubt that an outing at a pumpkin patch is a can't-miss, particularly for the little ones. You may remember an article that we recently published that featured Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts which is approximately 30 miles from Boston. Parlee's pumpkin patch has about 40,000 pumpkins and you can get more details by going here.

Speaking of pumpkin patches, my wife and I recently took our three-year-old daughter, Hannah, to Whitney's Farm Market and Garden Center in Cheshire to walk or in Hannah's case, prance through the center's beautiful pumpkin patch. Hannah loved walking through the aisles of pumpkins and was excited to take it all in.

In addition to the pumpkins, the Berkshire County property was decorated with some fun Halloween displays featuring ghouls, haunted houses, and gargoyles which added a nice touch to the experience.

Whitney's has a whole host of attractions for kids including big slides, playground equipment, and a Halloween corn maze that the little ones can walk through. Now, you would think that all of those fun features would keep Hannah stuck to those activities like glue. That wasn't necessarily the case. There was one particular attraction that sucked Hannah in that you probably won't find at another Massachusetts pumpkin patch. You see, Hannah is obsessed with Disney princesses and just off in the distance but not too far away from the pumpkin patch is a wooden display of all the main characters from the classic Snow White film from 1937. Hannah could not keep away from this display. Check out the photos below.

As you can see some of these wooden characters are a bit on the weathered side but that didn't stop Hannah from staring, touching, and admiring the display for about 45 minutes. If you have a little one who is a Disney princess fan, particularly Snow White, you may want to make plans to visit Whitney's in Cheshire, Massachusetts. It's a fun experience to check out the pumpkin patch and displays plus it's free.

