Multi-Platinum Songwriter to Perform in Western Massachusetts

Here in Western Massachusetts, we are lucky to have so many well-known artists perform in our corner of the state. In the Berkshires specifically, we have had many fantastic musical performances over the years including the Beach Boys, James Taylor, Jackson Brown, Train, Goo Goo Dolls, Richard Marx, Natalie Merchant, Gin Blossoms, Kansas, Beck, and the list goes on and on. But when you have beautiful venues like the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Mass Moca in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, and the Mahawie Performing Arts in Great Barrington (just to name a few) who wouldn't want to perform here?

A Multi-Platinum Songwriter and Producer will be Performing in Western Massachusetts

Speaking of the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, the venue will be hosting multi-platinum songwriter and producer Matt Kearney as he will be offering up an evening of acoustic trio performances. Kearney's breakout single was 'Nothing Left to Lose' back in 2006 and since then has claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts and the list of accolades goes on and on.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Matt Kearney and I asked him at this point in his career how many people still mispronounce his name (it's pronounced car-knee). He said that it still happens often to the point where if he's checking into a room at a hotel etc. and the person checking him in pronounces his last name incorrectly he'll just go along with the mispronunciation as it moves the process along faster. He does have a great sense of humor and is a fun guy to converse with.

Matt Kearney will be performing at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington on Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 pm. You can get complete concert details by going here. Jon McLaughlin opens the show.

