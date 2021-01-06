Mega Millions Jackpot Grows: Powerball $410 Million Tonight

I guess you’ll have to continue working…at least for the rest of the week as the Mega Millions ping pong balls did not match any tickets sold for last night’s drawing. The jackpot was sitting at $447 million before the drawing.

The winning numbers in last night Meg Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57…the Mega Ball number was 4. Three tickets sold in California, New Jersey and Minnesota came close hitting 5 of the 6 numbers needed to win all $447 million.

With no winner last night, the new jackpot is already up by $40 million to close to $500 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday night. If you happen to hit the winning number you could take the cash option that is available to winners and would pad your bank account by close to $340 million dollars.

A ticket to “just imagine” cost $2 per ticket. Players choose 5 numbers ranging from 1 to 70 and one number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. In order to cash the big check, you must hit all six numbers on Friday to win the $447+ million jackpot.

If you’d like additional information you can check out the Mass Lottery website by clicking this Mass Lottery link.

Powerball currently is currently not just pocket change either. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $410 million. You can click this Mass Lottery link for additional Powerball information.

In case you feel you have a gambling problem click this link from the Mass Office of Problem Gambling Services.

Good luck!

