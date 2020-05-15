Memorial Day Events Not Happening in GB

The Town of Great Barrington will not hold any events on Memorial Day in the Village of Housatonic and the Town of Great Barrington on Monday May 25 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Local Veteran groups will be holding private remembrances in both locations but those events will not be open to the public. The Town intends to resume the traditional ceremonies to honor our Veterans and those that lost their lives in service in 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app